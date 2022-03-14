U.S. volunteer fighter in Kyiv to help defend Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has called for volunteers across the globe to join its army.

On Monday, FOX 11 was joined by U.S. volunteer fighter Jericho Skye. Skye is among the 20,000 foreign fighters who have signed up to defend Ukraine.

Skye joined us from Kyiv to discuss his experiences so far.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Skye and his mission to help Ukraine.

