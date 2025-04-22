Expand / Collapse search

U-Haul truck plows into OC apartment building

Published  April 22, 2025 6:41am PDT
ORANGE, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Orange County after a U-Haul truck driver crashed into an apartment building overnight. 

It happened in the city of Orange near North Palm and Lincoln avenues, according to authorities. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Authorities said it appears the driver somehow lost control, went up an embankment, and then crashed into that building. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Fire Authority.

