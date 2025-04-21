16-year-old arrested following deadly robbery at South El Monte store

The Brief A teenager was arrested in connection with a deadly robbery at a store in South El Monte. The victim, Kourosh Yaghoubi, confronted the group of thieves when they attempted to take items from his brother's store. Yaghoubi was run over by their vehicle as they fled.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death of a man during a robbery in South El Monte.

The backstory:

Kourosh Yaghoubi

On April 9, Kourosh Yaghoubi, the brother of a store owner, attempted to stop a group of robbers when he was struck and killed by their getaway car.

The attack happened just after noon at Giant Discount on Durfee Avenue.

The thieves walked in and attempted to steal items when Yaghobui confronted them.

The thieves attacked him, then ran him over with their car.

Yaghobui was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother told FOX 11 that the thieves got away with a $10 box of face masks.

What's next:

On April 18, detectives located the vehicle used in this incident and arrested the driver, a 16-year-old boy. His name will not be released since he is a minor.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their consideration of filing charges.

Detectives are still attempting to identify several other suspects who were seen in the vehicle during and after the crime. The family said the suspects were in a light blue Honda.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.