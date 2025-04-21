Horrific dog abuse caught on camera in Long Beach; Suspect on the run

The Brief Horrified Long Beach residents are searching for the man who brutally attacked a dog. The incident was recorded on camera on Monday, April 21. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 562-435-6711.



A dog abuse incident is under investigation in Long Beach.

WARNING: Details provided in the story are extremely graphic and may be upsetting for viewers.

What we know:

A video made rounds on social media, which showed a man carrying a longboard slamming a dog into the ground. The incident happened in the 200 block of East 12th Street on Monday, April 21.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to calls related to the video. LBPD said it arrived at the area and took down an animal cruelty report.

What we don't know:

As of Monday night, no arrests have been announced in the animal abuse incident.

What they're saying:

LBPD have issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"We are aware of a viral video depicting an incident of animal abuse in the 200 block of E. 12th Street. LBPD patrol officers have responded to the area and taken an animal cruelty report, as the incident had not been previously reported to the Department. Long Beach Animal Care Services is also actively investigating to ensure the welfare of the animal involved.

Animal abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community. The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact non-emergency dispatch at 562-435-6711."