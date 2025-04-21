Expand / Collapse search

Criminals breaking into homes in Beverly Grove

By
Published  April 21, 2025 8:52pm PDT
Beverly Grove
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Beverly Grove are on edge after recent reports of home break-ins in their neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call about one of the break-ins over the weekend in the 300 block of Laurel Avenue. LAPD was told the resident of the home was attacked by three men wearing ski maks.

The man told LAPD that the group hit him in the face, pepper sprayed and shoved him into a closet.

The suspects ran off with jewelry and watches, LAPD said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release descriptions of the suspects.

FOX 11 spoke with nervous neighbors after residents in Beverly Grove were targeted by masked men.

