Armed kidnapping, pursuit suspect on the run in Mid-City

The Brief A man was kidnapped at gunpoint in Koreatown overnight. The suspect then led LAPD officers on a pursuit to the Mid-City area. Following the pursuit, the suspect made a run for it and his whereabouts remain unknown.



The search is on for an armed kidnapping suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a pursuit from Koreatown to Mid-City overnight.

What we know:

LAPD officials said officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in Koreatown near Seventh Street and Western Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 22.

Witnesses said a man was kidnapped at gunpoint.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspect in a blue Toyota Prius and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end along Hauser Avenue, between Fairfax and Venice avenues, in LA’s Mid-City neighborhood.

That’s where authorities said the suspect ditched the Prius, left the kidnapping victim behind, and made a run for it.

The victim, with the help of a Russian translator, informed officers the suspect was armed.

So far, it does not appear the victim and suspect knew each other.

Now, the hunt for the suspect continues in the area.

What we don't know:

The suspect has yet to be located and it’s unclear why the victim was targeted.

