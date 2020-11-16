Two women shot, killed at South LA warehouse party

The investigation continued after two women in their 30s were shot and killed at a warehouse party in South Los Angeles over the weekend, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims attended a large gathering Saturday at a warehouse located near the intersection of West 31st and Hill streets where a suspect or suspects opened fire.

According to officials, LAPD officers discovered one victim on the sidewalk and the other victim inside the warehouse around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as Shaterika Howard, 33, of Los Angeles and Shanell Williams, 30, by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Police do not have a motive or a description of a suspect or suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

