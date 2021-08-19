Two teens arrested in connection to Burbank crash that killed 3 innocent people

Two teens are facing charges in connection to a crash in Burbank earlier this month that killed three innocent people.

Back on August 3, the Burbank Police Department responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive. The crash killed three young people – Cerain Baker, 21, from Pasadena, Jaiden Johnson, 20, from Burbank, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, from Calabasas – and Burbank PD has said during the early stages of the investigation that speed played a factor.

Los Angeles County DA George Gascón charged the 19-year-old driver of the Kia involved in the crash – Hamlet Aghajanyuan – with three counts of murder and reckless driving, according to Burbank PD's announcement Thursday. Aghajanyan is being held on a $6 million bond.

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz is also facing charges in the deadly crash, a 17-year-old. The second teen was taken into custody Thursday and is being charged with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving. The case is being reviewed by Gascón's office.

The early stages of the investigation revealed a Volkswagen carrying three passengers was making a left turn when a Kia – driven by Aghajanyuan – and a Mercedes-Benz – driven by the unnamed teen – were coming down the street. Police said the Kia t-boned the Volkswagen and the crash threw three people were from the Volkswagen and a fourth person was trapped inside one of the other vehicles.