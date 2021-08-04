Street racing suspected in horrific Burbank crash that left 3 innocent people dead

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Burbank late Tuesday night, officials said. Police said the three who lost their lives were innocent victims and street racing is suspected in the crash

First responders were called to the intersection of North Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive just before midnight.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered three people, two men and a woman, had been ejected from a silver Volkswagen and were pronounced dead on scene. They were later identified by the coroner's office as Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21, from Pasadena, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 20, from Burbank, Natalee Asal Moghaddam, 19, from Calabasas.

"Speed is absolutely a factor in this case. The footage is going to provide us with details as far as exactly which direction, which vehicle was traveling, were any vehicles turning…but that is information we’ll be getting shortly," said Sgt. Emil Brimway with the Burbank Police Department.

The early stages of the investigation revealed the driver of a Volkswagen carrying three passengers was making a left turn when a Kia and a Mercedes were coming down the street. Police said it appears the Kia t-boned the Volkswagen and the impact of the crash was so powerful, three people were thrown from the VW and a fourth person was trapped inside one of the other vehicles.

The three victims that were ejected from the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Two others were rushed to a local hospital and their conditions were unknown.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Kia and Mercedes Benz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing," Burbank Police wrote in a press release.

A heartbroken father told a chaplain at the scene that one of the victims was his 19-year-old daughter who was a college student.

Glenoaks Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation and reopened just before noon.

No further information was immediately released.

CNS contributed to this report.

