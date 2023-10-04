Two Powerball tickets worth over $1 million sold in California

Are you a millionaire? As Powerball awaits the next billionaire in its highly-anticipated drawing, two lottery tickets worth about $1.2 million were sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, two tickets with five of the six winning numbers were sold within the state, which is good for $1,220,123. In addition, 14 tickets worth $17,000 and change were sold in California.

Below were the winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing for then-jackpot $1.2 billion, which apparently no one got:

9, 35, 54, 63, 64 PB: 1

With the news of no jackpot winners being identified Wednesday, the new grand prize for the upcoming Powerball drawing got bumped up to $1.4 billion. The upcoming drawing will be held Saturday, October 7.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are more than a billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

