Two men charged for allegedly committing six-week crime spree across Los Angeles County

Two men have been charged in an eight-count indictment alleging they committed multiple armed robberies across Los Angeles County within a six-week period.

Kyle Richard Williams, 25, and Colin Powell Lacey, 28, are accused of going on a crime spree and robbing several 7-Eleven stores.

According to the federal indictment, from mid-November to December 30, 2021, Williams and Lacey traveled together by car to businesses to commit armed robberies. Williams allegedly entered the stores, brandished a handgun at employees and demanded money. Lacey waited in the getaway vehicle parked outside.

The two suspects targeted 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood, East Hollywood, West Hollywood and a smoke shop in Mid-City.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery. Lacey is also charged with four counts of robbery while Williams is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

