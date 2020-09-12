Two LASD deputies shot at Compton train station, search for suspect underway

article

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are in critical condition and underwent surgery after being ambushed Saturday night in their patrol car outside the Metro Blue Line station in Compton, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Video of the attack, which was reported about 7:10 p.m. at the Metro station at Willowbrook Avenue and Oak Street, shows an unidentified male shooter opens fire on the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, leaving both the male and female deputy with head wounds.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department Headquarters tweeted out a video of the incident Saturday evening.

Sheriff Villanueva said at press conference on Saturday evening that one deputy is a 31-year-old mom of a 6-year-old boy, the other is a 24-year-old male.

He says both deputies are out of surgery with multiple gunshot wounds and in critical condition.

Villanueva says this is now a growing trend of police being targeted in the current climate

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male.

The incident was reported at about 7:10 p.m. at the Metro station at Willowbrook Avenue and Oak Street.

At 7:51 p.m. Sheriff's Headquarters tweeted:

Statement from LASD:

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available."

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, "One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

The FBI tweeted out Saturday evening that they will be assisting the L.A. County Sheriff's Department with their investigation.

"FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and stands ready to assist in response to reports of an attack on @lasdhq deputies tonight."

President Donald Trump shared a tweet at 10:05 p.m. from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department of video of the ambush shooting of the two deputies and commented, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

The gunman remains at large, Arteaga said.

If anyone has any information about the shooting or suspect please contact the LASD.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin and CNS contributed.