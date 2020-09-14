'They were ambushed by a coward': LA County Sheriff Villanueva provides update on deputies shot in Compton

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke on Good Day LA after two deputies continue to recover after being ambushed and riddled with bullets over the weekend. A manhunt is underway for the gunman and authorities are offering a $100,000 reward in the investigation.

The two deputies were ambushed Saturday while sitting inside their patrol vehicle in Compton when a gunman opened fire and ran away.

RELATED:

• Two LASD deputies shot at Compton train station, search for suspect underway

• Deputies arrest KPCC reporter covering demonstration in Lynwood after Compton LASD shooting

• Crowd gathers outside hospital, chants 'We hope they die' after 2 LA County deputies were shot

Advertisement

Sheriff Villanueva said they’re recovering in stable condition and with a good prognosis.

The names of the two deputies have not been released. Villanueva said during Monday’s interview releasing their names will be at the discretion of LASD homicide detectives.

"It’s just going to be a lot of time and a lot of therapy and recovery for them," Villanueva said.

He also added the two deputies were relatively new to the force and were sworn in just 14 months ago.

"They take the oath of office, you send them on their way and they’re just very young. I mean 24 and 31-years-old. The female deputy is the mom of a six-year-old. These are young adults who have taken on a big challenge. They’re courageous and my heart goes out to the families for just the hard work they did and what they were put through," Villanueva said.

The LA County Sheriff also said he is concerned about the amount of violence being directed toward law enforcement in recent months.

"Well, obviously we’re concerned about the level of violence out there, the level of hatred being directed toward law enforcement in general and our department in particular, but they stepped up to the challenge and they were just ambushed by a coward and they reacted appropriately and the female deputy went out of her way. She applied a tourniquet to her partner, called for help on the radio…it’s heart wrenching to listen to her to mumble the words to try to get help to her location and that just illustrates the danger of this job and the deputies are back out there again. They’re not going to stop serving the community," he said.

The suspect has not been identified.

"We just have to be patient and let this investigation take its course," he said.

Sheriff Villanueva also said he’s confident the shooter will be identified and brought to justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's department.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.