Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Lynwood

A suspect is in custody in Lynwood after a standoff connected to a carjacking in the city, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which added the suspect was not immediately connected to the shooting of two deputies in Compton on Saturday.

A large law enforcement presence was seen near Lynwood on Tuesday afternoon as deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched for an alleged armed carjacking suspect.

A SWAT team was sent to the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue, near North Santa Fe Avenue, at about noon, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect in an apartment or house near Rosecrans Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, which sheriff's personnel surrounded, according to the station.

Deputies evacuated the nearby area as the department's Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Special Weapons Team searched for the suspect.

LASD asked all Lynwood residents in the vicinity of El Segundo and State Street to stay indoors "for your safety and that of your neighbors," the City of Lynwood tweeted.

The area is just blocks away from where two LASD deputies were shot during an ambush Saturday night, leading some to believe the two cases might be connected. However, the department was not able to make that connection at this time.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told FOX 11's Bill Melugin on Tuesday afternoon that the two cases were not related.

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow, Shelly Insheiwat and CNS contributed to this report.