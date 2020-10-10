Two brush fires stopped in Malibu Bluffs Park

Super Scooper aircraft helped firefighters to put out two fires that broke out Saturday in Malibu Bluffs Park.

They were reported about 4:30 p.m. in the park at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Both fires were on the coast side of the park, officials said.

At 5:30 p.m., firefighters reported forward progress had been stopped on fires estimated at one-acre and a half-acre.

At about 6:30 p.m. they reported the fire was out.

The flames were in medium brush and were spreading at a moderate rate and two Super Scooper aircraft aided in stopping the fires, officials said.

Lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed and motorists were asked to stay away from the area.

The lanes were reopened at about 7:30 p.m.

