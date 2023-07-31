Tustin cops bust 200-vehicle street takeover

Multiple people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded after police in Tustin busted a massive illegal street takeover Saturday night.

According to police, an estimated 200 vehicles participated and were reportedly doing donuts and driving on the wrong side of the road. Fireworks were also being launched, authorities said.

As a result of the raid, 18 people were arrested, 20 citations issued, and 51 vehicles impounded for various vehicle code violations.

The Tustin Police Department issued a warning to anyone thinking about participating in any future street takeovers.

"If we weren’t clear enough earlier this year, we will not tolerate this reckless and dangerous behavior. If you come to Tustin to race, we look forward to chatting about local laws as your car is loaded on the tow truck. At the end of our chat, you may have to sign a thing or two," the police department said on social media.



