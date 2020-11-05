Turning golf course into affordable housing

article

As Los Angeles continues to struggle with an affordable housing crisis, one designer has come up with the idea of turning a public golf course into affordable housing units.

The golf course, Rancho Park Golf Course, is a recreation hot spot in West Los Angeles. The public course has not only attracted golfers across the area but it has also caught the attention of one designer.

Designer Daniel Fletcher Dunham has been looking at municipal land across Los Angeles. He believes the golf course in the affluent Cheviot Hills neighborhood could serve as an affordable housing complex.

Click here for the full story.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.