Tsunami advisory prompts closure of LA, Orange County beaches after volcano erupts in The Pacific

A tsunami advisory issued for the West Coast Saturday morning prompted the closure of Los Angeles County and Orange County beaches.

An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii.

An advisory means a dangerous wave is on the way. Strong and unusual currents are expected along the coast, and in bays, marinas, and harbors. People are told to move to high ground and away from the shore.

According to the National Weather Service, the initial waves in SoCal are anticipated at 7:45 a.m., with peak tsunami wave heights of 1 to 2 feet possible.

The main impact is expect to be strong rip currents, coastal flooding, and inundation of low lying areas is possible.

If you are in a tsunami advisory area, officials say to:

Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays, and inlets.

Do not go to the shore to observe the tsunami.

Do not return to the coast until local emergency officials indicate it is safe.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage because all internet connectivity with Tonga was lost at about 6:40 p.m. local time — about 10 minutes after problems began, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network intelligence firm Kentik.

Tonga gets its internet via an undersea cable from Suva, Fiji, which presumably was damaged. The company that manages that connection, Southern Cross Cable Network, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves slamming ashore from 1.6 feet in Nawiliwili, Kauai, to 2.7 feet in Hanalei. "We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands," the center said, describing the situation in Hawaii.

On Tonga, home to about 105,000 people, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings, including a church. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters.

New Zealand’s military said it was monitoring the situation and remained on standby, ready to assist if asked.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was declared for all of the archipelago, and data from the Pacific tsunami center showed waves of 2.7 feet had been detected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

