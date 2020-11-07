Trump supporters at weekly rally say they're not giving up

The weekly Trump rally turned into a stop the steal protest with large groups coming in from other locations on Saturday.

The echo of “this is not over” was almost as loud as the honking of horns on the intersection of Santa Monica and Cannon in Beverly Hills.

The usually busy area became ground zero for Trump supporters protesting Saturday’s announcement that the Biden/Harris team had enough electoral college votes to win the presidency - unless any of Trump's legal challenges get through the courts - which most we talked to here, fully expect to happen.

RELATED: Thousands turn out in downtown LA urging Trump to accept defeat

The same location of weekly rallies was engulfed by caravans of vehicles from Orange and Ventura counties.

Hundreds of flag decorated, banner covered cars and trucks took over Santa Monica Boulevard, cruising up and down past adoring throngs of cheering Trump lovers.

Check out our video above to see some of the encounters between them and Biden supporters, who also drove by screaming things like “you lost, deal with it” or singing the Steam song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

Beverly Hills police, which has been dealing with weekly rallies at the location, had support from Santa Paula authorities, who brought in armored vehicles.

There were some arrests, but most of those here were peaceful, if sometimes angry, especially at media, which they blame for what has happened.

They also promise to continue gathering here, including a Trump support picnic, on Sunday.

