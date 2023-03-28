Grapevine shooting leaves truck driver hospitalized; suspects on the run

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine reopened Tuesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a shooting.

California Highway Patrol said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday reporting a man brandishing a firearm on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Grapevine Road.

That suspect was somehow able to get a truck driver to stop, CHP said, and that's when an altercation between the two happened. The suspect shot the truck driver before running away with an unidentified woman from the scene, authorities said.

The truck driver was taken to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Traffic was backed up for miles during the investigation, with lanes reopening just before 7 a.m.