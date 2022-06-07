Toys meant for children's toy drive stolen from Pomona storage unit

Thousands of dollars of toys destined for underprivileged children have been stolen from a city storage container in Pomona, according to officials

The storage container which held toys for the annual "Santa Cop" toy drive was robbed over the weekend, police said after making the discovery Monday. The stolen toys had been donated by the community or purchased with money donated to the Pomona Police Department's Community Programs Unit.

All told, more than $7,000 in toys and other items were taken from the storage container, including several bicycles, Disney toys, Lego sets and Supreme bags, the department announced. The department raises money year-round for the "Santa Cop" fundraiser. In 2021, the program provided toys and supermarket gift cards to over 200 local families during the holidays.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.