2 former Torrance police officers face felony charges for allegedly painting swastika on vehicle

LA County DA George Gascón announced two former Torrance Police Department officers are facing criminal charges after the two were accused of painting a swastika over an impounded vehicle.

The two former officers – 29-year-old Christopher Tomsic and 28-year-old Cody Weldin – are being charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit vandalism in connection to a vehicle Torrance PD had impounded. Following a series of investigations, at least a dozen more officers are accused of exchanging racist, discriminatory, homophobic and/or anti-semitic messages. Now, hundreds of cases involving the officers are being looked at, Gascón said.

Gascón said during Thursday's press conference that the officers' allegations "put a blemish on the entire criminal legal system."

Torrance Police Chief Jeremiah Hart vowed to hold the ex-officers accountable.

"Let me be clear. I will aggressively pursue any form of bigotry, hate and misconduct," Hart said.

According to Hart, the allegations took place in January of 2020, prompting an administrative investigation in March of that year. Hart said at least a dozen officers, including Welding

The officers were fired from the department in March of 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.