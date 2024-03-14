Toppled tree drags power lines onto cars in Lake Balboa

Powerful winds toppled a large tree onto power lines, that then fell onto around 10 cars in Lake Balboa Thursday.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to 16611 W. Victory Blvd. between Balboa Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue, where they found the cars were blocking driveways and a tree on top of one car.

Video footage showed the tree fell onto one lane of Victory and downed power lines hovered over and covered some of the cars.

Officials from the Department of Water and Power and LAFD are at the scene to assess the damage.

One lane heading west is currently blocked in the area.