Tim Walz coming to Newport Beach

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is scheduled to speak at a fundraising reception in Newport Beach on Tuesday.

Ticket prices range from $1,000 to $100,000 according to the invitation.

Money raised will go to the Harris Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

There was no immediate response to an email sent Sunday to the Harris- Walz campaign asking if the Minnesota governor had any other events scheduled in Southern California on this trip.

"As the Mayor of Newport Beach, a City with a 7-0 Republican City Council, I welcome Governor Walz to spend time with our City leadership while he's dipping into some of our residents' pockets," Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill wrote on social media.

"We will showcase a city that didn't defund the police, that embraces conservative economic values, that decreases debt and increases quality of life, that did not allow protestors to burn out local businesses, and that cares about human flourishing.

"If Governor Walz is as interested in learning policy from a well-run city as he is in political donations, my door will be open."