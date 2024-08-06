Gov. Newsom shows support for Gov. Tim Walz as Harris' running mate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared support for Kamala Harris' newly picked running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Newsom shared his support by posting a statement on X saying, "Brilliant. No one knows more about the job than the sitting Vice President -- who has served for a former two term VP. Tim Walz is about doing the right thing. Whether it’s free school meals or standing up against gun violence -- he’s never been intimidated. He’s about honor and decency, and is exactly the right pick in a campaign about daylight vs darkness. He’s been an incredible partner as a Governor, and will make an incredible Vice President. Let's go."

While Harris was searching for her running mate, many people speculated about Newsom for the job. However, under the 12th Amendment, Newsom was technically out of the running to be her VP. If the president and running mate are from the same state, electors from that state cannot cast votes for both offices. This rule ensures that the electors from the home state of the nominees cannot affect the outcome of the election for both positions.

As proud Californians, Harris and Newsom have a long history together. They were both born in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In 2004, Harris served as the first woman District Attorney in San Francisco's history, and in 2003, Newsom became the youngest mayor in San Francisco's history at the age of 36.

Newsom has long supported Biden and Harris and endorsed Harris for president in July by saying "no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris."

Harris' short list for potential VP picks included Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.