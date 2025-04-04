Disneyland car fire: At least 2 cars destroyed after SUV erupts in parking structure

The Brief Anaheim firefighters responded to a vehicle fire inside the Pixar Pals Parking Structure on Friday morning. The fire spread to at least two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters with the Anaheim Police Department quickly knocked down a car fire that broke out in the Pixar Pals Parking Structure on Friday morning.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Pixar Pals Parking Structure after receiving reports about a Toyota RAV4 that was on fire just before 9:50 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire spread to an additional two or three vehicles.

Video posted to X showed dark smoke pouring from the resort.

The garage is nearly two miles away from the Disneyland theme park entrance.

Officials said the fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.