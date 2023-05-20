Thunderstorms force Rose Bowl to evacuate during Cruel World Festival

A thunderstorm moving through the Pasadena area forced the Rose Bowl to evacuate thousands of fans attending a music festival Saturday night.

The Cruel World Festival was underway at the Rose Bowl Saturday. Just before 9:30 p.m.

Cell phone video from an attendee captured punk icon Iggy Pop "We have lightning we need to evacuate the stage." The venue would then Tweet, asking for concertgoers to leave the area and head to their cars.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Crueld World Festival said that the festival would be postponed until further notice.

This is all result of what the National Weather Service called a "strong thunderstorm moving southwest from near Mt. Wilson to between Pasadena and Monrovia. This storm may produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail."

This year's is just the second for Cruel World Festival. This years' headliners in Siouxie and Iggy Pop.