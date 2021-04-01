Guests rejoice after 'Thrill Capital of the World' Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens

Six Flags Magic Mountain welcomed back guests on Thursday. It’s the first amusement park in the region to reopen with rides since the pandemic shut down theme parks.

"Life has brought back the thrills to Southern California," says park spokesman Jerry Certonio. "It’s amazing to be back open today and we’re thrilled to be able to share some fun safely with everybody."

Nicknamed the "Thrill Capital of the World," Six Flags Magic Mountain, located in Valencia, is home to more than 100 rides including 19 rollercoasters. West Coast Racers is the newest coaster that opened just before the park had to shut down.

"It was the first time we went on that ride because it was new," exclaimed guest Alana Carmona. "It was kind of nerve-racking because I haven’t been on a coaster in about a year."

So far, Six Flags Magic Mountain has hired 1,500 workers, many former employees eager to return.

"It’s just been incredible seeing all the guests again and it very much feels like the park is alive," says Allie Rosen, as he sanitized the rollercoaster, Full Throttle.

Advertisement

The theme park is currently open at 15% capacity, but the park can decide to expand to 25% capacity once LA County enters the state’s orange tier on Monday.

One thing’s for sure, there’s no shortage of a good time!

"I’m still shaking but it was fun!" says guest Karla Estudillo.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.