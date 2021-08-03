Three-year-old girl fighting brain cancer gets dream visit with magical ‘unicorn’

article

A little girl has gotten her wish to meet a "unicorn" as she fights brain cancer .

The Make-A-Wish Foundation Middle Tennessee team recently pulled off the meet-and-greet between the mystical creature and 3-year-old Abigail Leggio. The sweet moment was captured by Sarah Lawrence of Little Tot's Photography.

Mom Melissa Leggio told Fox News that she and her husband Jason worked with Make-A-Wish to make the dream come true.

"Abigail was able to ride in a carriage, meet and pet two unicorns, feed carrots to a unicorn and have pictures taken with the unicorns," Leggio said, adding that Abigail was even gifted her princess outfit.

Abigail's older brother Ty was able to join in the fun and keep the prince costume he wore, Leggio said.

"It was a happy and sad moment," Leggio added. "To see her get excited about the unicorn and have a day just about her was amazing. To see everything that was planned to make her feel special was extraordinary. It was sad because she had to have cancer to have this special day."

"We are very thankful for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and Harris Riding Academy for everything they did to help make Abigail’s wish a very special and memorable one," she added.

Abigail has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to News Channel 5 Nashville. This year she also had 10-hour brain surgery to remove most of the tumor. Brain scans show that while she still has a small portion of the tumor left in her brain that isn’t shrinking, it’s not growing or spreading.

Leggio's brother Ty was also able to participate and meet the magical creatures.

"All the doctors and nurses at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt have been amazing. Due to [COVID-19] restrictions, only one parent was allowed with Abigail during her treatment and all the nurses took such great care of her and also helped me through the ups and downs of watching your child go through cancer treatments," Leggio said, adding that the nurses became family.

"We will be forever grateful for everything they have done for us," she added.

