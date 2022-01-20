Three injured after car crashes into Topanga veterinary clinic

article

Three people were injured after a car went into the wall of a veterinary clinic in Topanga.

Firefighters responded to 5348 N. Topanga Canyon around 8:40 a.m. Thursday after reports of a vehicle into a building.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, an employee who was inside the building was transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown. Two additional people were transported with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

