Three adults, two kids suffer traumatic injuries in Santa Ana crash

Paramedics took five people to trauma centers Sunday evening after a pickup and an SUV collided in Santa Ana.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. at Lyon Street and Edinger Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The OCFA declared the crash a multi-casualty incident to allow for the quick triage, treatment and transport of three adults and two young children, fire officials said.

Pictures taken at the scene by firefighters showed severe damage to both vehicles.

