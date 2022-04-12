Thousands of marijuana plants seized from three Ontario homes

Ontario police seized 2,650 marijuana plants from three homes in Ontario.

Police say on Tuesday they served search warrants at two homes in the 4100 block of S. Canal Way and another in the 2900 block of E. Grafton Street.

Once officers entered the home they discovered a large gas leak which they say threatened the safety of the officers and the community.

Southern California Gas Company and Southern California Edison responded to scene to assist. Each of the homes were vacant when officers arrived. Once the area was rendered safe, officers discovered 2,650 marijuana plants.

All hazardous material and drug contraband was removed. No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are looking into any possible connections for the three properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.

