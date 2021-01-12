Power outage in Redondo Beach leaves thousands in the dark

article

Southern California Edison is responding to a power outage that has left thousands without power in the Redondo Beach area late Tuesday night.

According to SCE's website, more than 9,600 customers are without power in the area of North Prospect Avenue and Herondo Street in Redondo Beach.

The cause for the outage is unclear and an estimated restoration has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

