Thieves steal San Bernardino little league's safe, snack bar equipment

There is an outpouring of support for a San Bernardino County little league team after its office was burglarized over Mother's Day weekend.

Wildwood Little League posted on social media that the search for the suspect or suspects involved was still continuing.

According to the league, many valuable items were stolen, including their safe and equipment for the snack bar and field maintenance.

Photos provided by the little league on social media show empty cash register drawers near the snack bar's service window and miscellaneous items scattered on the floor.

It is unclear if a police report was filed.

League officials had set a $5,000 fundraiser goal to replace what was stolen. At last check, the donations had surpassed $10,000.