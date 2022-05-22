Thieves hit Huntington Beach jewelry store in smash-and-grab robbery

Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery in Huntington Beach Sunday.

It happened around noon at the Princess Bridge Diamonds jewelry store at the Bella Terra shopping mall.

Police said the suspects fled the area; no injuries were reported.

No suspect information was immediately available.

It was unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

Officials said the investigation remains active and there is no public safety threat to the community.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.