Thieves dressed in fake maintenance crew uniforms break into Studio City home

A group of thieves dressed in fake work uniforms broke into a home in Studio City.

The group ended up looting the home, shattering a glass door and leaving a huge mess with clothes, shoes and pillows scattered all over the floor.

"They ransacked my kids' bedroom," said the homeowner, who asked to not be identified. "All the clothes. Everything was out."

The victim said the thieves' outfits resembled a Halloween costume.

"It's not the real construction outfit. I have couple of cameras outside also. They took those out and they put them inside the pool and then they broke the window," the homeowner said.

The suspects remain on the run as of Monday night. The getaway car is described as a Nissan Rogue and neighbors say they saw a black Tesla traveling with them.