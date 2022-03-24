Thief strikes twice, stealing woman’s purse then car from her Jurupa Valley home

A thief who stole a woman’s purse from a park, came back the next day to her home and stole her car, the victim claims.

Candy Acosta says she and a friend were at the park when someone broke into her friend’s car and stole both their purses.

Her purse contained her wallet and keys, therefore the thief knew her address and had access to the car.

The next day, security footage from her home in Jurupa Valley, shows a man casually entering her car and driving away with it.

Anyone with information on the suspect or whereabouts of her vehicle is urged to contact Riverside Police.

