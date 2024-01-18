‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff: Bravo drops ‘The Valley’ trailer

article

In the words of Scheana Shay, which she has inked on her forearm, "It’s all happening."

On Wednesday night, Bravo dropped the trailer for the "Vanderpump Rules" spinoff called "The Valley" during the VPR Season 11 premiere party.

In Los Angeles, "The Valley" commonly refers to the San Fernando Valley, featuring communities such as Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Calabasas, and Encino.

"You know that saying where you live in West Hollywood or Hollywood and then you want to settle down and you go over the hill to The Valley," FOX 11’s Amanda Salas explained Thursday on Good Day LA. "I love the Valley. I’ve got mad love for the Valley."

The trailer for the new reality show features former "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Jax Taylor, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. Joining the cast were some new faces, including Doute’s partner and "Sex, Love, and What Else Matters," podcast co-host, Luke Broderick.

Doute was fired by Bravo in 2020 for racially intensive remarks and actions against Faith Stowers, an African American cast member who appeared in Seasons 4 and 6.

Now, she’s back. Also joining the cast are Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna. People reported Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham would appear as "friends" in the series.

The show will follow the couples as they "take a shot at adulting."

Watch the trailer that was posted to X below:

"The Valley" is set to premiere on Bravo and Peacock in the spring, along with "Vanderpump Villa," which will air exclusively on Hulu.