'The students are the real winners': Voters secure $7 billion school bond measure for LAUSD

"The students are the real winners today," said Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner after voters passed Measure RR on Tuesday, securing a $7 billion bond measure aimed at improving school facilities, upgrading technology and implementing COVID-19 safety standards.

"On behalf of the entire Los Angeles Unified school community, thank you, voters," Beutner said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "Because of voter support, and the support of labor, business and community leaders, more students will get access to safe and updated schools and learning technology. We acted boldly during these uncertain times by placing Measure RR on the ballot, knowing we needed to continue to address needs in school facilities. We are grateful voters overwhelmingly supported this effort."

As of Wednesday morning, 70.91% of voters said yes on Measure RR.

Backers of Measure RR said the funds will address school facility inequities, reduce and remove asbestos, address earthquake and water quality hazards and replace/renovate aging school classrooms/buildings.

The LAUSD Board of Education voted unanimously to place Measure RR on the Nov. 3 ballot, and in its overview document of the measure, school officials said the district has more than $50 billion in needed repairs and upgrades.

Measure RR needed 55% of the vote in order to pass because it would raise property taxes, per California state law. The cost of repaying the bonds would be taxed at about $2.17 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The measure is expected to raise about $329 million annually until 2055.

Measure RR is similar to the last $7 billion LAUSD school facilities bond measure that was passed in 2008, Measure Q, although that measure was mostly reserved solely for making immediate repairs to school buildings.

CNS contributed to this report.