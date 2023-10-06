The Issue Is: Nancy Pelosi, Young Kim

History was made this week in the halls of Congress, as California congressman Kevin McCarthy became the first House Speaker to be ousted by his own conference, eight GOP members joining Democrats to vacate his post.

McCarthy's ouster, and the battle brewing to replace him, front-and-center this week on a special edition of "The Issue Is," as Elex Michaelson sits down with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA).

The Congresswoman, from two sides of the political aisle, take viewers behind the scenes of the motion to vacate, they also handicap the field of possible replacements, led now by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH).

All this, on a week in which California bid farewell to longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away last week at the age of 90. Pelosi opening up about Feinstein's legacy and revealing the lessons she learned from her friend and colleague.

