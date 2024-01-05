The Issue Is: Melanie Mason, Bob Shrum, Chris Matthews

This week, a big announcement: FOX 11, in partnership with Politico, USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, and KFI, announced the first televised debate in California's 2024 Senate race.

Four top-polling candidates are set to take the stage on January 22: Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee, as well as Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey. The moderators are FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and Politico's Melanie Mason.

Following the announcement, Mason and USC's Bob Shrum joined Elex Michaelson on "The Issue Is" to preview the debate, strategies of the four candidates, and why it all matters with less than two months before voters make their pick in the March 5 primary.

All this, as the first Presidential nominating contest is less than 10 days away, with Former President Trump and President Biden look all but certain to be heading to a 2020 rematch.

To discuss that national race, Michaelson is joined by broadcasting legend and former "Hardball" host Chris Matthews. Matthews talks Trump's dominance in the GOP primary field, Biden's waning momentum in general, and other big news of the day.

