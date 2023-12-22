The Issue Is: Matthew Friend and the year that was 2023

This week, one of the most A-list lineups ever on "The Issue Is," as Elex Michaelson is joined by Former President Donald Trump, Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor Ron DeSantis, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Andy Cohen, Stanley Tucci, and even the late composer Leonard Bernstein.

Well, sort of.

Comedian Matthew Friend is back in the studio with his spot-on impressions of all of the above and even a few other new faces in his expanding repertoire of imitations. Friend also talks about his recent trip to the White House and his big 2023, including roles in "Good Burger 2" and "The Simpsons."

Also this week, a look back at some of the biggest interviews, political stories, and moments of 2023. This, after a year that saw the launch of the 2024 Presidential campaign, a nasty fight for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the loss of California's long-time Senator Dianne Feinstein, and even "The Issue Is" hitting the road for the China.

