The Issue Is: Kamala Harris, Alex Padilla

This week, "The Issue Is" hits the road, traveling on Air Force Two with the Vice President of the United States.

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson joined Kamala Harris in San Jose as she continues her "Reproductive Freedom Tour." The pair also sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

The wide-ranging discussion began with a deep dive on abortion rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. Harris also discussed the ongoing crisis at the Southern Border and the likely November rematch with Former President Trump. She also got personal, discussing lessons learned from her late mother, her love for the Super Bowl-bound 49ers, and a surprise trip taken with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

While in San Jose, Michaelson also spoke with the man who replaced Harris in the Senate: Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

Padilla was on hand to introduce Harris at the San Jose rally. Backstage, he and Michaelson talked the possibility of a national abortion ban, the Senate filibuster, the battle over an immigration deal, and much more.

