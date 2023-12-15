The Issue Is: Gov. Gavin Newsom makes case for Prop. 1

The countdown is on, less than three months until California voters head to the polls for the 2024 primary. Among the many choices on the March 5 ballot, Californians will vote for President, Senate, and on Proposition 1, designed to make changes to the state's Mental Health Services Act.

This week, Governor Newsom joined Elex Michaelson on our political show "The Issue Is," to discuss his support for the Proposition, a $6.3 bond that sets out to build some 11,000 new behavioral health beds and housing and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots.

Proposition 1 not the only issue Newsom and Michaelson addressed. Newsom also discussed his highly-publicized debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden's 2024 chances, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, this after the California Capitol Tree Lighting was forced to go virtual over concerns of a potential rally by pro-Palestinian protestors.

