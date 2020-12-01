The 12 Good Days of Christmas: List of things to do safely around SoCal this holiday season
It’s officially December, and the countdown to all things holidays is upon us! No matter where you live, 'Manda Clause' has you covered, with local activities in every neighborhood!
Check out the full list:
1. The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey - Pomona
3. Dodgers Holiday Festival, Dodgers Stadium - Los Angeles
4. WonderLAnd - Woodland Hills
5. KOST 103.5 FM 24/7 Holiday Music
6. Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees - Hollywood
7. Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar
9. Six Flags Holiday in the Park - Valencia
10. Winter Fest OC, Night of Lights OC - Costa Mesa
11. Pageant of the Masters Holiday Tree on display at South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa
12. Holidays in your car - Ventura
