Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
3
High Wind Watch
from THU 1:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

The 12 Good Days of Christmas: List of things to do safely around SoCal this holiday season

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 11

It’s officially December, and the countdown to all things holidays is upon us! No matter where you live, 'Manda Clause' has you covered, with local activities in every neighborhood!

Check out the full list:

1. The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey - Pomona 

2. Holiday Road - Calabasas

3. Dodgers Holiday Festival, Dodgers Stadium - Los Angeles

4. WonderLAnd - Woodland Hills

5. KOST 103.5 FM 24/7 Holiday Music

6. Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees - Hollywood  

7. Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar

8. Citadel Outlets - Commerce

9. Six Flags Holiday in the Park - Valencia

10. Winter Fest OC, Night of Lights OC - Costa Mesa

11. Pageant of the Masters Holiday Tree on display at South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa 

12. Holidays in your car - Ventura 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.