Thanksgiving Forecast: Strong winds, fire conditions expected over holiday

article

Gusty winds and low humidity are set to create dangerous wildfire conditions on Thanksgiving Day, continuing through Friday evening, forecasters said.

North to northeast wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected Thursday in

the mountains, with 30-to-45 mph gusts expected in the coastal and valley

areas, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds will be

in the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Humidity is expected to be 15-25 percent, the NWS said.

The NWS says a fire weather watch is in effect for most of Southern California as dangerous fire weather conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday.



They urge residents to be cautious when near any fire sources such as cigarettes, campfires, mowers.

Advertisement

Due to the elevated fire risk, SoCal Edison says Public Safety Power Shutoffs are under consideration for various communities in the SoCal region.

You can view the list of cities under power shutoff consideration by visiting sce.com/psps

The winds are expected to weaken over the weekend. Cool temperatures are expected for the holiday, with highs mostly in the mid-60s, dipping into the 50s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Weather is also expected to be dry in Southland, with no rain expected for the next 10 days, the NWS said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.