Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

Thanksgiving Forecast: Strong winds, fire conditions expected over holiday

Published 
Weather
City News Service
article

A palm tree burns in a residnetial area in the Silverado Fire October 26, 2020 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Gusty winds and low humidity are set to create dangerous wildfire conditions on Thanksgiving Day, continuing through Friday evening, forecasters said.

North to northeast wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected Thursday in
the mountains, with 30-to-45 mph gusts expected in the coastal and valley
areas, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds will be
in the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Humidity is expected to be 15-25 percent, the NWS said.

The NWS says a fire weather watch is in effect for most of Southern California as dangerous fire weather conditions are expected on Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday.


They urge residents to be cautious when near any fire sources such as cigarettes, campfires, mowers. 

Due to the elevated fire risk, SoCal Edison says Public Safety Power Shutoffs are under consideration for various communities in the SoCal region.

You can view the list of cities under power shutoff consideration by visiting sce.com/psps

The winds are expected to weaken over the weekend. Cool temperatures are expected for the holiday, with highs mostly in the mid-60s, dipping into the 50s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Weather is also expected to be dry in Southland, with no rain expected for the next 10 days, the NWS said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.