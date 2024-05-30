Texas Roadhouse coming to Ventura County

Barbecue fans, we've got some good news for you!

Texas Roadhouse is coming to Ventura County.

Known for its steaks, ribs, fresh bread, and made-from-scratch sides, the Kentucky-based chain will open its newest location in Camarillo in 2025.

The restaurant will be located next to Finney's Crafthouse at the Promenade in the Camarillo Outlets, the Ventura County Star reports.

SUGGESTED:

Texas Roadhouse has several restaurants in California, including Corona, Rialto, Hesperia, Moreno Valley, Menifee, and Oceanside.

The company operates more than 600 locations in 49 states and nearly 40 international locations in 10 foreign countries.