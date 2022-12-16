Tesla driver suspected in DTLA felony hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - The driver of a Tesla is accused in a felony hit-and-run that occurred in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.
According to investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Nov. 11 around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street when the victim was in a marked crosswalk.
The victim sustained minor injuries in the crash and managed to obtain a partial California license plate number of 8WF023 or 8WFO23.
The LAPD is seeking the driver of a Tesla responsible for a hit-and-run that occurred on Nov. 11, 2022. (LAPD)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Campus at 213-833-3713. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.