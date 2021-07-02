Terminal 2 ticketing area reopens after temporary evacuation at LAX

Travelers in the ticketing area of Terminal 2 at LAX were temporarily evacuated on Friday morning due to a suspicious package investigation, officials said.

Around 7:30 a.m., passengers were evacuated and authorities closed the roadway for the upper departure levels and diverted drop-off traffic to the lower arrival levels.

Terminal 2 includes Aeromexico, Delta Air Lines, and Virgin Australia.

"It’s kind of spooky, kind of like a ghost town. LAX is always bubbly and full of traffic and passengers and now…no one," a passenger told FOX 11.

A bomb squad was at the scene, along with the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Airport Police cleared the package and business resumed as usual.

"I was very impressed with the way they handled themselves…there was no chaos, we all followed the instructions. They had us move in phases and they said it would take an hour and it did take them an hour to clear the area," a passenger said.

Ahead of the evacuation, FOX 11's Mario Ramirez spoke to passengers inside the packed international airport. Experts anticipated heavy traffic and airports across South California for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

RELATED: Travel volume and gas prices soar for Fourth of July weekend

Travelers were advised to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and to check their flight information for any potential delays or cancelations.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.