Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pasadena

A teenager is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot in Pasadena, according to police.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road. According to the Pasadena Police Department, the teen was shot while inside a vehicle. Following the shooting, the driver of the vehicle drove north on Los Robles Avenue for a half mile until the driver spotted a fire engine.

The driver then flagged down a firefighter for help.

"The driver of our victim told them one of my passengers has been shot, needs some help. The firefighters went over, began providing medical treatment to the victim and ultimately transported that victim to Huntington Memorial Hospital," said Lt. Keith Gomez.

Gomez confirmed the victim was shot in the vehicle.

"He was shot in the vehicle. Where he was found by the firefighters was in the position that he occupied when he was shot. He sustained a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition," said Lt. Keith Gomez.

The teen victim is not yet being identified, and his exact age is not being released. However, police said he is a Pasadena resident.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing to determine a possible motive, how the shooting happened and if it was targeted or random.



"It's still very early on in the investigation. We're still contacting witnesses, doing our canvassing, looking at surveillance video so we have no reliable suspect info just yet. We're still working on vetting the information to see what is reliable and what is not," said Gomez.



Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department.

